Fake complaint: court orders action

The Mahila Court, Tiruppur, recently ordered for action against a 38-year-old man who had lodged fake complaint of child sexual assault against a known person in 2019.

The court during the trial found out that the complainant had lodged a fake complaint against the accused by forcing his niece, an 11-year-old girl. Judge V.P. Sugandhi, in-charge Mahila Court, acquitted the 44-year-old man who was accused of having sexually assaulted the girl. The accused, who is known to the family of the girl and the complainant, was arrested on December 23, 2019. The complainant alleged that the accused sexually assaulted his elder brother’s daughter after giving chocolate. When charges were read out to the accused at the court before the trial, the accused had claimed innocence. Asked whether a case was registered against the man who lodged the fake complaint, an officer from the AWPS, Tiruppur north, said the station was yet to get a copy of the judgement.

(Names of the accused (now acquitted of charges) and complainant were omitted to protect the identity of the girl).