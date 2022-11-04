Fake community certificate: four get three years’ imprisonment in Salem

Four persons, including doctors, were sentenced to three years’ imprisonment on Friday for submitting fake community certificates for getting admission in medical and agriculture instituions and for other benefits.

According to the police, they had received information that a few persons belonging to the forward community got Scheduled Tribes (ST) certificates from the Mettur Tahsildar office with the help of the office assistant Nachimuthu (deceased) in 1988 to obtain MBBS and B.Sc. agriculture seats.

Based on the information, the Tamil Nadu government ordered a CB-CID inquiry in 1996.

The CB-CID police inquired and identified Mettur Revenue Inspector K. Chandrasekaran, T. Rajendran of Mettur, R. Kousalya of Santhome in Mylapore in Chennai, N. Rajendrakumar of Mettur, and M. Latha of Kolathur, near Mettur, obtained fake community certificates. Of the five accused, Rajendran, Kousalya, and Rajendrakumar got MBBS seats using this certificate, and Latha got B.Sc. agriculture seat.

The case trial was held at the Salem Judicial Magistrate Court IV, and during the course of the trial, Chandrasekaran died. On Friday, the court found the remaining four accused guilty and awarded them three years’ imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹2,000 each on them.

Of the convicts, Rajendran (58), is presently serving as a doctor at Namakkal Government Hospital; Kousalya (56) is serving as a doctor in a private hospital in Chennai; Rajendrakumar (58) is serving as a doctor in a private hospital in Dharmapuri district; and Latha (53) worked in Agriculture Department and retired.