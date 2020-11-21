Coimbatore

Fake bill trading racket busted

Officials from the Directorate General of GST Intelligence conducted raids at the residence and premises of a businessman in Hosur and busted a fake bill trading racket through which Input Tax Credit of ₹25.4 crore was claimed.

A release said that officials during the raid on November 19 found that fake bills were generated and fraudulently passed on as Input Tax Credit to manufacturers and traders in Benguluru and Hosur.

The taxable value of the fake bills amounted to ₹141 crore.

The accused had registered five GST numbers using PAN cards of his kin and friends. Officials seized printed bill books, cheque books of bank accounts attached to the firm and signed cheque leaves during the raid.

Officials said in a release that the proxy firms set up by the accused had availed or passed on the Input Tax Credit without actual supply or receipt of goods. Investigation is continuing, they added.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 22, 2020 12:01:11 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/fake-bill-trading-racket-busted/article33151120.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY