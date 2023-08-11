ADVERTISEMENT

‘Fairpro’ property fair takes off in Coimbatore

August 11, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - COIMBATORE

About 25 property developers have displayed details of 75 projects and six banks are also taking part in the three-day event, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Housing S. Muthusamy inaugurated CREDAI Coimbatore’s Fairpro exhibition in Coimbatore city on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A three-day property fair, Fairpro, organised by the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) took off in Coimbatore on Friday.

The CREDAI called it as “Festival of Home Deals” as all the participants had special offers to customers who booked properties at the exhibition.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy inaugurated the fair at the Codissia Trade Fair Complex Hall-E.

Gugan Ilango, president of CREDAI- Coimbatore, said the 13 th edition of the fair has villas, apartments, gated communities and plots for sale. Convenor of the fair Mohamed Shafi said that every developer participating in the “Festival of Home Deals” was offering exclusive offers that would be available only at the fair.

A scheme called “Reward for Helping a Friend” was also introduced in this edition of the fair. A buyer who refers a friend to buy a property will get a reward of ₹ 25,000 if the deal is clinched. Pravesh Kumar Subuthi, General Manager of SBI, Chennai, also participated in the inaugural.

