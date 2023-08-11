HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Fairpro’ property fair takes off in Coimbatore

About 25 property developers have displayed details of 75 projects and six banks are also taking part in the three-day event, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

August 11, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Housing S. Muthusamy inaugurated CREDAI Coimbatore’s Fairpro exhibition in Coimbatore city on Friday.

Minister for Housing S. Muthusamy inaugurated CREDAI Coimbatore’s Fairpro exhibition in Coimbatore city on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A three-day property fair, Fairpro, organised by the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) took off in Coimbatore on Friday.

The CREDAI called it as “Festival of Home Deals” as all the participants had special offers to customers who booked properties at the exhibition.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy inaugurated the fair at the Codissia Trade Fair Complex Hall-E.

About 25 property developers have displayed details of 75 projects and six banks are also taking part in the event, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Gugan Ilango, president of CREDAI- Coimbatore, said the 13 th edition of the fair has villas, apartments, gated communities and plots for sale. Convenor of the fair Mohamed Shafi said that every developer participating in the “Festival of Home Deals” was offering exclusive offers that would be available only at the fair.

A scheme called “Reward for Helping a Friend” was also introduced in this edition of the fair. A buyer who refers a friend to buy a property will get a reward of ₹ 25,000 if the deal is clinched. Pravesh Kumar Subuthi, General Manager of SBI, Chennai, also participated in the inaugural.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / construction and property / properties (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.