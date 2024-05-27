ADVERTISEMENT

Fair price shops in Salem get new biometric PoS devices

Published - May 27, 2024 07:41 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The new biometric device with 4G sim and printer facilities provided to fair price shops in Salem on Monday, 27 May 2024. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

The Civil Supplies Department distributed new biometric point-of-sale (PoS) devices with 4G sim and printer facilities to all fair price shops in the district.

ADVERTISEMENT

To receive items such as dal, rice, and sugar from fair price shops, a family member must register their fingerprint on the biometric device integrated with the point-of-sale machine. But allegations were raised by the public that many a times the biometric device did not work properly, and they were unable to receive the things. In many places, due to server issues, the device did not receive proper signals. The public urged the government to address this issue.

Based on the demand, the Tamil Nadu government announced that the biometric devices in the fair price shops will be replaced with new ones through Taluk Supply Officers. As per the announcement, in Salem district, the officials took back the old devices and give new biometric PoS devices to the staff after installing new software on the devices.

Civil Supplies department officials said that in Salem district, out of the total 1,732 ration shops, 1,541 have PoS devices. Out of these 1,541 shops, a total of 1,233 fair price shop staff received the new devices on May 23. The old device had 2G SIM facility, which became a reason for issues in many shops. The new device has 4G SIM and printer facility. So there will be no server issues. The remaining 308 fair price shops will receive the new devices soon, the officials said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US