Fair price shops in Salem get new biometric PoS devices

The Civil Supplies Department distributed new biometric point-of-sale (PoS) devices with 4G sim and printer facilities to all fair price shops in the district.

To receive items such as dal, rice, and sugar from fair price shops, a family member must register their fingerprint on the biometric device integrated with the point-of-sale machine. But allegations were raised by the public that many a times the biometric device did not work properly, and they were unable to receive the things. In many places, due to server issues, the device did not receive proper signals. The public urged the government to address this issue.

Based on the demand, the Tamil Nadu government announced that the biometric devices in the fair price shops will be replaced with new ones through Taluk Supply Officers. As per the announcement, in Salem district, the officials took back the old devices and give new biometric PoS devices to the staff after installing new software on the devices.

Civil Supplies department officials said that in Salem district, out of the total 1,732 ration shops, 1,541 have PoS devices. Out of these 1,541 shops, a total of 1,233 fair price shop staff received the new devices on May 23. The old device had 2G SIM facility, which became a reason for issues in many shops. The new device has 4G SIM and printer facility. So there will be no server issues. The remaining 308 fair price shops will receive the new devices soon, the officials said.