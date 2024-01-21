Fair price shop worker arrested for swindling Pongal gift money in Coimbatore

January 21, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore City Police on Sunday arrested a man on charges of swindling ₹1.22 lakh that was meant to be distributed to ration cardholders as Pongal dole.

C. Mathiyarasu (38) of Pallivasal Street at Mettukadai near Madukkarai, who worked at the Amutham Angadi on sixth street at Saibaba Colony, was arrested for the crime.

According to the police, the fair price shop was assigned to distribute ₹8.41 lakh to 841 cardholders as Pongal gift. Mathiyarasu distributed the dole to 719 card holders and 122 card holders reportedly did not visit the shop.

Suresh Kumar, area in-charge of Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation, lodged a complaint with the police on Friday after Mathiyarasu allegedly absconded with ₹1.22 lakh and did not respond to calls made by higher officials. The accused was arrested on Sunday and the police recovered the money.

Bihar native held for gravel smuggling

The police have arrested a truck driver on charges of transporting six units of gravel without obtaining proper permits at Vadasithur near Kinathukadavu in Coimbatore district on Saturday.

Bablu Mahato (44), a native of Madhopur village in Bihar, was arrested for the offence based on the complaint lodged by Madhukannan, village administrative officer (VAO) of Mettuvavi.

After getting specific information about the smuggling from Kinathukadavu tahsildar Sivakumar, the VAO conducted a vehicle check and stopped the truck. The police arrested Mahato for offences under different Sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Miners and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act 1957.

Woman’s chain snatched

An unidentified man snatched the gold chain of an insurance company official and got away on a two-wheeler of his aide on Masakalipalayam road in Coimbatore on Friday. The police said the snatcher targeted V. Kiruba (53), a resident of Lakshmipuram on Masakalipalayam road, when she was walking to her house from Hope College bus stop around 7 p.m. on Friday.

The Singanallur police have launched an investigation to trace the accused based on a complaint lodged by the woman, who works as an assistant administrative officer with the Life Insurance Corporation of India.