Fair price shop staff allege salary delay

Krishnagiri

11 October 2021 22:35 IST

Members of the fair price outlets employees association staged a demonstration demanding fair wages, regularisation of employment among an array of demands here on Monday.

The employees demanded regular pay on the stipulated date. The protesters claimed that there were delays in payment of salaries. They also demanded compensation for workers, who had died of COVID-19 and demanded employment to a family member of those deceased.

A model pay structure should be drafted and followed for the fair price shop employees across the state, according to the protesters.

Advertising

Advertising

The protesters called filling up of 3,500 vacancies in the outlets. Similarly, 8,000 vacancies of weighing staff should be filled servicing more than 500 family cards, the association said.

According to the association, there are over 5,000 employees whose jobs were not regularised. The employment of these workers should be regularised and employment should provide for promotion and pay raise.

The protesters also demanded 4 G enabled point of Sales (POS) machines and that workers be provided with 4 G Sim cards to enable uninterrupted connectivity. Further, until such time point of sales machines are issued with upgraded connectivity, the employees should be provided monthly phone allowance of ₹400 for android.

The protesters also demanded that all fair price outlets be provided with toilets