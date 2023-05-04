ADVERTISEMENT

Fair price outlet staff stage protest in Krishnagiri

May 04, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Staff of fair price outlets staging a demonstration in Krishnagiri on Thursday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

Fair Price Shops Staff Association staged a protest demonstration here over various demands on Thursday.

Among the main demands included the demand for posting of staff in fair price outlets within 20 km distance from their place of residence. This would entail workers working in outlets far off from places of residences be posted in local outlets.

The protesters demanded health insurance protection for workers for all types of diseases and a separate inquiry by a retired judge on smuggling of rice.

Among the other demands included a separate department for public distribution system; packaged distribution of essential commodities; end to the procedure of punching in twice for attendance in outlets; and distribution of 4G network to the point of sales machines.

The protesters also demanded regularisation of staff; heir employment to dependents of the deceased; and filling up of vacancies at the fair price outlets.

