Faculty members recruited for an innovative course of UGC left high and dry without salary for a decade in Tiruppur

Salary of three teachers handling B.A. Economics and Logistics and Freight Management in a private college at Udumalpet in Tiruppur district has apparently been kept pending for a decade by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

ADVERTISEMENT

The three faculty members were specifically recruited in 2012 for the UG course introduced as the UGC Innovative Programme for a little over five-year duration, at G.V.G. Visalakshmi College for Women, Udumalpet.

The first instalment of ₹21 lakh was released for covering salary expenditure from July 2012 to December 2013.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thereafter, the salary payment was frozen despite the submission of utilisation certificate within the specified time, an aggrieved faculty member said.

Espousing the cause of the teachers, the college had, during 2019-20 made a direct representation to the then Joint Secretary of UGC.

A note was sent to the Department of Statistics, and the relevant documents and utilisation certificate were submitted again during October, 2020. The following month, the faculty members received a communication from the Department of Statistics that their documents had been finalised for sanction of funds.

However, there has been no progress till date, the faculty member lamented.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.