Faculty fume over Salem Periyar University’s admission notification for M.Tech programme

The Periyar University in Salem has courted controversy by issuing admission notification for an M.Tech. course. A few faculty alleged that the notification was against the statement of the Minister for Higher Education, and that there were no qualified faculty to handle the programme.

Recently, the Registrar issued an admission notification for various programmes through regular mode, including direct admission and entrance test. In the admissions through entrance test, the university had mentioned M.Tech. (Energy Technology) course.

A few faculty, on condition of anonymity, said that Periyar University was an arts and science university. Holding admissions for technical courses would create confusion among students. “The university administration claimed that it had the approval from the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). Recently, PMK MLA G.K. Mani raised a question in the Assembly about Periyar University admitting students to technical courses. In his response, Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy said that even though the AICTE had given approval, the government would not allow the varsity to offer technical courses. The University has disregarded the Minister’s statement and has called for admissions to M.Tech. course,” they said.

Alleging that Periyar University was acting against the government policy, the faculty said that to run an M.Tech. programme there were not many qualified faculty in the university. In Tamil Nadu, one or two universities offer M.Tech. courses. But they have qualified faculty who have completed M.Tech. and Ph.D. But in Periyar University, except for the Head of the Department, the remaining faculty have only completed B.Sc, M.Sc. and not B.E., M.E., B.Tech., or M.Tech. The Higher Education department should look into the matter to protect the future of students, they added.

Denying the allegations, Registrar (full additional charge) K. Thangavel said that the Minister was only referring to starting of a new course. Periyar University has been offering M.Tech. for the past few years. Not only Periyar University, but technical courses were being offered by the Bharathidasan University and the Manonmaniam Sundaranar University also.

Regarding the qualifications of faculty, the people who were raising allegations might look into the AICTE norms, Mr. Thangavel added.