Faculty from Erode college come to the aid of foresters in West Bengal

A team of faculty members from the Bannari Amman Institute of Technology in Sathyamangalam recently installed early elephant detection and warning system in a few districts in West Bengal, where human-elephant conflict is intense.

Conflict in the bordering districts of Purulia, Bankura and West Midnapore had claimed the lives of human beings as well as elephants in the last years. Though estimated elephant count in south Bengal is less than 200, invading elephants from Jharkhand and Orissa have created complex conflict scenario in the last few decades. The Purulia Forest Division sought the help of the institute’s faculty who had successfully installed the system in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve.

The Forest Department along with Simultala Conservationists, a wildlife conservation organisation, and Bannari Amman Institute of Technology installed six early elephant detection and warning system under a pilot project to track down the elephant movement in Jhalda Range of Ajodhya Hill and Forest Reserve. Project head Sanjoy Deb and Assistant Professors R. Ramkumar and R. Saravana kumar from the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering installed the system in the presence of Manoj K.R. Saha, Divisional Manager, Purulia, Forest Corporation Division, and Divisional Forest Officers Amrita Dutta (Kangsabati North Division) and Ram Prasad Badana (Purulia Division) recently.

Team members said that Rriver Subarnarekha was defining the border between West Bengal and Jharkhand in that area and during winter and dry months, elephant herds crossed the river to invade crops in bordering villages of West Bengal. “The main purpose of the system is to alert the forest officials and farmers whenever elephant stray from Jharkhand to Bengal through that corridor”, they added.