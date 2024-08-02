GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Faculty duplication: Affiliated colleges predict Anna University will issue unique ID Cards to curb practice

Published - August 02, 2024 06:33 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

: In the wake of the unearthing of the ‘faculty duplication’ scam in several affiliated colleges, the likelihood for Anna University to issue Unique Identity Cards under an e-governance mechanism, according to college heads in the Western region.

Monitoring of attendance of faculty and monthly salary payments through bank accounts linked to Aaadhar cards could provide a solution to the issue, they opined.

“There is a requirement mandated by NBA (National Board of Accreditation) that at least 10 percent of the faculty in a department must hold Ph.D. qualification, for accrediting a program with high rating. Also, there must be at least one professor or one Associate Professor in a department. The faculty duplication happens due to dearth of teachers with Ph.D. qualification,” a college head explained.

“The practice was not followed by faculty on the sly; the managements of colleges know full well that those among their teachers with Ph.D. qualifications are sought after by colleges across Tamil Nadu at the time of inspections, for one-time attractive financial packages,” according to him.

There is nothing much the university will be able to do at this juncture when all the management quota seats have also been filled, and there is a dire requirement for the senior-level faculty whose names figure in the duplication list, observed another college head, on request of anonymity.

“Punitive action at this juncture would be counterproductive. For, it might lead to closure of several colleges,” a functionary of a college management said, adding: “We are, nevertheless, open to corrective actions by the Anna University to check the practice (of faculty duplication).”

