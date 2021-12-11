Factory owner dead, 13 others hospitalised after gas leakage in Erode

Erode One person died while 13 others were hospitalised following a chlorine gas leak from a chemical manufacturing unit at Sandaimedu village at Chithode on Saturday.

The victim was identified as Dhamodaran (47) of Nadupalayam, the owner of the factory.

At 2.50 p.m. the workers inhaled chlorine gas that leaked from the unit and alerted the Chithode police and fire and rescue services personnel.

Dhamodaran and three workers were rescued from the unit and were admitted to the hospital. But doctors declared Dhamodaran as brought dead. Ten other workers in the nearby textile manufacturing units complained of breathlessness and burning sensation in the throat and were admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital. Fire fighters plugged the leak in an hour.

Collector H. Krishnanunni along with revenue officials inspected the unit.

Police said that the incident had happened while transferring chlorine from the storage tank to cylinders.