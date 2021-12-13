Fact-finding committee seeks inquiry into death of tribals

Salem

13 December 2021 00:10 IST

A People’s Watch fact-finding team, which examined the recent death of two tribals from Sitheri in Dharmapuri in Andhra Pradesh, has urged the State government to form an inquiry committee into the issue.

Two tribals Raman and Balakrishnan had jumped from a van after being taken into custody by Proddatur Forest Department in Andhra Pradesh on November 25. The team urged the Tamil Nadu government to provide ₹ 10 lakh to their families as relief and a suitable government job to a family member.

It also recommended constituting a Committee headed by a member of the State Human Rights’ Commission and comprising professionals, government officials and experts from NGOs for a time-bound inquiry into the events leading to their death.

It sought action under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against Andhra police and the Forest Department in connection with the incident. The team recommended a research on socio-economic status of the tribes from Dharmapuri, Salem, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai and Tirupatur and measures be taken to protect tribes based on the report.

They sought a Q branch investigation into red sandal smuggling.