Facilities to be improved at Avalpoondurai tank to attract tourists

December 10, 2022 05:02 pm | Updated 05:02 pm IST

With the proposal to make the tank at Avalpoondurai a tourism landmark remained neglected for many years now, Collector H. Krishnanunni has asked the Tourism Department to carry out a detailed study and submit a report to improve the facilities and also for establishing a boat house and children’s park.

The tank is spread across 196 acres and comes under both the Avalpoondurai town panchayat and Kulur panchayat. The main source of water is from the tank in Vellode Bird Sanctuary. In 2016, the tank was desilted and the approach road from Erode – Kangeyam road was laid and various development works were done at ₹ 1.42 crore. A boat house was also established, but since the depth of the tank is less than six feet, boats could not be operated and the facility remains unutilised.

Mr. Krishnanunni along with Modakkurichi MLA C. Saraswathi inspected the tank on Friday and held discussions with officials. He asked officials to clear encroachments around the tank and also to carry out cleaning works in the areas as garbage was dumped. He asked officials to clean the overhead tank and carry out repair works to the drinking water pipelines and strengthen the road.

The Collector instructed the department of tourism to carry out a detailed study for establishing the boat house, children’s park and for others taking up various development works so that the tank gets the attention of tourists. He said that saplings will also be planted and maintained by the Highways department and asked officials to expedite the works.

Since the tank is located less than 15 km. from the city, improvement works and introduction of boat service is expected to attract people in large numbers.