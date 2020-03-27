‘Facilities being augmented in government hospitals’

The administration is on track with COVID-19 monitoring and preparedness and the facilities were being augmented in all the government health facilities in the district, said Collector S. Prabhakar on Friday.

Speaking to media, in a park inside the Collectorate, a setting enabling physical distancing, Dr. Prabhakar said, isolation wards have been set up in Krishnagiri government headquarters hospital, Hosur government hospital and the ESI hospital in Hosur.

“As of date, a 100 bedded isolation ward and treatment facility for 215 patients in Krishnagiri government hospital; a 30 bedded isolation ward and a 100 patient treatment facility in Hosur government hospital; and 10 bed issolation ward with a 40 patient treatment facility in ESI hospital is being set up, Dr. Prabhakar said.

Over a lakh masks have arrived and they will be distributed to the municipalities here.

Amid complaints of sanitation workers working without any safety gear, especially gloves and masks, Dr. Prabhakar said, arrangements will be made to distribute the masks.

127 cases booked

Speaking on the occasion, Superintendent of Police Bandi Gangadhar said, a total of 127 cases were booked and 50 vehicles were impounded for violation of Section 144. Two persons were arrested for spreading rumours on Whatsapp on COVID-19.

The administration has, so far, received ₹70 lakh towards COVID-19 control measures from companies under the CSR initiative.