Facilities at railway station inspected

Deputy Speaker of Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Pollachi V. Jayaraman met General Manager of Southern Railway John Thomas at Pollachi Railway Station on Friday and demanded better rail connectivity.

Mr. Thomas and other railway officials visited the railway station for inspection on Friday, railway sources said. During the meeting, Mr. Jayaraman presented a set of demands pertaining to train connectivity, which included restoration of train services operated during the metre gauge era such as Coimbatore – Rameswaram Express train and Coimbatore – Tirunelveli Intercity Express train.

He also demanded the diversion of Train No, 12601 Mangalore Mail via Pollachi to provide connectivity to Chennai and Mangaluru. Other demands placed by Mr. Jayaraman were stoppage of trains at Coimbatore North and Podanur Junctions, completion of electrification works between Podanur and Pollachi Junctions by April 2020 and construction of railway stations at Chettipalayam, Kovilpalayam, Thamaraikulam and Achipatti, sources said.

B. Mohanraj, secretary of Pollachi Train Passengers Welfare Association, said that his organisation presented its demands for additional train services to Pollachi, which were endorsed by 52 Pollachi-based outfits.

During the visit, Mr. Thomas inspected the facilities in the Pollachi Railway Station and formally inaugurated the heritage steam crane known as ‘Rajarajan’, which was used to lift metre gauge train coaches till 2008, railway sources said.

Other officials from Southern Railway present during the visit were Neenu Ittyerah, Principal Chief Operations Manager; Priyamvada Viswanadhan, Principal Chief Commercial Manager and Prathap Singh Shami, Divisional Railway Manager, Palakkad Division of Southern Railway.