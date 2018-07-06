Facelift to crematorium on the banks of Bhavani River

Poongavanam crematorium on the banks of Bhavani River, which was once a haven for anti-social elements for illegal activities, has turned into picturesque landscape because of efforts of Rotary Club of Mettupalayam.

D. Vijayagiri, secretary of the Club, said they developed and maintained the Shanthivanam crematorium for the past five years.

Phases

They had also taken up Poongavanam, adjacent to Shanthivanam, for improvement at a cost of ₹ 1 crore under three phases.

Under Phase I, a herbal garden had been developed and it had well-laid pathways with pavers block and organised space for parking over 100 cars.

During the phase II of the project, the Club would build an additional crematorium platform and convert the existing one and the new one into gasifier crematoriums.

Flower island

Under phase III, it planned to develop a flower island in the middle of Bhavani River.