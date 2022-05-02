Faced with eviction from water poramboke, families approach Collector in Krishnagiri

Fifty families fearing eviction by the Public Works Department for encroachment on water poramboke have approached the district administration seeking intervention.

Residents of Devasamuthiram village here residing on survey numbers 7/1, 7/3, and 18/1 were issued notices by the Water Resources Organisation of the Public Works Department directing that they move out of their homes.

The houses reportedly stood on water poramboke that belonged to the PWD and hence, notices were issued to the residents. However, according to the aggrieved families, over 50 families had built houses and were staying on the land for over three generations spanning 60 years.

However, the Water Resources Organisation has issued notices calling for removal of encroachments. The constructions on the land were to be demolished and the families will have to move out within 21 days, according to the petitioners.

The families with their elderly and children, who are attending schools will be gravely affected by the eviction process, the petitioners said.

The families, led predominantly by women, along with children and elders arrived at the Collectorate to petition Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy seeking his intervention.

The families have asked for alternative sites and until such arrangement is provided, the families have asked to be allowed to continue to live in their current houses.

The petitioners have also sent petitions to the Chief Minister and elected representatives from the district.