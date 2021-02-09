Eye screening camp held

The camp was held for traffic police personnel as they are exposed dust, pollution and sunlight for long hours.

ERODE

09 February 2021 23:26 IST

A free eye screening camp was organised for traffic police personnel, who are exposed to dust, pollution and sunlight for long hours, here on Tuesday. The camp was organised at Vasan Eye Care Hospital on E.V.N. Road in which doctors screened the personnel for cataract, glaucoma and other defects.

Organisers said more tests would be done for the needy personnel and consultations would be given to them. A senior police official said many personnel complained of eye irritation as they worked amidst heavy vehicle movement and dust. About 40 personnel and their family would be screened on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Advertising

Advertising