Eye institute in Coimbatore ordered to pay compensation to student for not allowing her to write exam

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Udhagamandalam has ordered an eye hospital authorised to offer courses in optometry in Coimbatore to pay ₹2.5 lakh in compensation to a student for not letting her write the exams due to unpaid fees.

The complainant, a resident of Kattery Dam near Udhagamandalam, was admitted to a four-year-course in optometry at the hospital-cum-institute in 2011. The complainant had enrolled for a Bachelor of Science degree in optometry. In her fourth year, the hospital had allegedly prevented the complainant from writing her exams even when she was undergoing internship. She is also alleged to have been removed from the course due to non-payment of a portion of the fees.

A complaint was filed before the commission against the hospital and also the bank where the complainant had taken an education loan. While the case against the bank was dismissed, the commission ordered the hospital to allow her to complete the course at the same institute, and to pay ₹2.5 lakh in compensation “for the delay caused and consequential delay in getting a job” as well as for the “mental agony” caused to the student, said P. Haldorai, joint secretary of the Coonoor Consumer Protection Association.

S. Manogaran, president of the association, said he hoped that cases are dealt with by the commission in a more time-bound manner. “If a case is dealt within 90 days, there will be more people who are willing to come forward with complaints. Presently, many people steer clear from approaching the commission due to delays,” he said.