Eye camp organised in Nanjappa Chatram village in Ooty

A free eye camp was organised by the army with the assistance of Lion’s Club at Nanjappa Chatram village on Tuesday. A team of eye specialists and technicians from the army and Aravid Eye Hospital in Coimbatore conducted the camp. Administrative arrangements were made by the Madras Regimental Center with the cooperation of the local administration, a press release said.

People having specific eye problems were taken to Aravind Eye Hospital for further treatment, the press release said. The army has been conducting various programmes in the village as part of their adoption of the village after the helicopter crash which occurred there on December 8, which led to the deaths of CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 12 other military personnel. The eye camp was held as part of the army’s efforts to recognise the efforts of local villagers to aid in the rescue operations.