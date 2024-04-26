Extreme heat condition shrinks daily turnover for retail businesses in Tiruppur

April 26, 2024 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The decline in the number of roadside vendors in Tiruppur city has become noticeable due to the extreme heat conditions.

According to a trader in plastic wares along Palladam Road, it is better to close down shop than continuing with sparse transactions in the peak of heat conditions from 11 a.m. to even beyond 5 p.m.

The peak summer has impacted the transactions in the retail showrooms as well. “Spending more on overheads such as air-conditioning and lighting on the one hand, notwithstanding the decline in daily turnover is not unusual during summer. But, this time around, the conditions appear to be extreme,” Raghunathan, a manager of a textile showroom along Avinashi Road said.

In view of the extremity of summer, the Tiruppur district administration has come out with dos and don’ts for residents to safeguard themselves from the heat wave conditions.

The administration has advised residents to keep their body hydrated by drinking adequate water, lemon and other fruit juices, and to wear light-coloured and airy clothes.

Advocating consumption of seasonal fruits, vegetables and home-cooked food, District Collector T. Christuraj has also advised people to remain indoors as much as possible, and to carry an umbrella when they go outdoors.

The Disaster Management division of the district administration has advised parents not to leave their children in parked vehicles. It is important to diagnose heat-related illnesses in children. Pale yellow urine indicates dehydration, the advisory states.

As for the elderly people living alone, their physical condition must be checked twice a day, and the availability of a telephone at the home must be ascertained.

Those found affected with heat stress must be treated with moist towels wrapped around their necks and arms, and given a bath in cold water.

Farmers tending to livestock must ensure that the cattle are tied under shady canopy, and are provided with adequate water. Likewise, birds must be provided with enough water.

Parking of vehicles in the open under heat conditions has to be avoided.

Residents need to be wary of electrical wires in terraced houses and roofed houses getting melted and catching fire.

Expensive gadgets and important documents must be safeguarded with extra care to rule out damage due to accidental fire triggered by the summer heat, the advisory states.