Extra curricular sessions mandatory in schools in Krishnagiri

A model timetable has been set up to include extra-curricular activities as a weekly session in schools.

All schools are mandated to include extra-curricular activities as a separate period during one of the working days of the week, the School Education Department has said.

Each teacher is expected to conceive an art session for a ex-curricular period and idea can be in any form. Quizzes on lessons can also be conducted at the school level, union level, district level and the state. The winning 20 students will be taken on a education tour abroad.

Schools are directed to ensure the period marked for ex-curricular activities are used only for the purpose and not diverted for classroom session. s