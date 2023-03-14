ADVERTISEMENT

Extensive consultations will be held for Coimbatore Master Plan: Collector

March 14, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Kranthi Kumar Pati

The Master Plan for Coimbatore will be finalised only after extensive consultation with the industry and the public, Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati said here on Monday.

At an interaction meeting organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, with the Collector, former president of the Chamber D. Nanadakumar said though the draft was prepared, public comments were not sought. Rajesh B. Lund, vice-president of the Chamber, said if the missed-out survey numbers should be added to the Master Plan, the draft should be published and applications sought from those whose land survey numbers were missing.

The Collector said efforts would be taken to finalise the plan and before that extensive consultations would be held with the public. He also assured measures for speedy approval of plans submitted to the Local Planning Authority.

On the demand for re-laying of the roads in the city, Mr. Pati said the State government had sanctioned funds to Corporations to re-lay damaged roads. These works were expected to be completed in six to eight months in the city.

He also sought suggestions and support from the industries for maintenance of public toilets. Regarding flyovers planned at Singanallur, Saibaba Temple junction, and Saravanampatti, he said the proposals were redesigned to give provisions for metro rail project and the revised estimates were submitted to the Central government for approval.

The Collector said the district administration and the industry would interact regularly and have even sector-specific meetings so that the needs of the industries from the government could be met. “We will keep interacting on infrastructure issues,” he said.

Vanitha Mohan, former president of the Chamber, pointed out that storage capacities of the water bodies in the city had shrunk because of Smart Cities Mission works. The storage capacities should be not be affected when beautification works were taken up, she said. Further, Coimbatore International airport served air travellers from seven districts and hence, the land acquisition works required special attention of the government, she said.

