Extension of unreserved train service: Passenger association resents neglect of Coimbatore

Rail passenger associations have been demanding an unreserved passenger train service from Mayiladuthurai to Coimbatore via Thanjavur, Tiruchi, Dindigul, Palani, Pollachi, Kinathukadavu and Podanur

Published - October 02, 2024 07:28 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Podanur Train Users’ Association has criticise the move by the Southern Railway to extend the proposed unreserved train service (no. 06415/ 06416) to Palakkad instead of Coimbatore.

In a letter to the General Manager of Southern Railway, association General Secretary N. Subramanian expressed shock over the circular dated September 20 issued by the Southern Railway to that effect.

Rail passenger associations have been demanding an unreserved passenger train service from Mayiladuthurai to Coimbatore via Thanjavur, Tiruchi, Dindigul, Palani, Pollachi, Kinathukadavu and Podanur.

Citing an earlier instance of the Southern Railway extending the train no. 16731/ 16732, which would have provided connectivity to Tiruchendur, to Palakkad instead of Coimbatore, Mr. Subramanian expressed resentment over the Southern Railway ignoring the demands of passengers in Coimbatore region.

Alongside rerouting the proposed unreserved train for Mayiladuthurai connectivity, the Southern Railways must also consider one minute stoppage of train number 22610/ 22609 (Mangalore Intercity Superfast Express) and 16188/ 16187 (Karaikal Express) at Podanur, the letter emphasised.

In deference to the demands of the rail users’ associations, elected representatives have, for long, been emphasising on operation of direct train service between Coimbatore and Mayiladuthurai via Palani.

In a representation to the Southern Railway during May, Vanathi Srinivasan, Coimbatore South MLA emphasised on extension of the Mayiladuthurai-Thanjavur Express upto Coimbatore via Tiruchi, Dindigul, Palani and Pollachi. The extension of the train will fulfil the long-pending demand of passengers in both Kongu and Delta regions for a direct connectivity, Ms. Vanathi had said in the letter.

