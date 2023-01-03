HamberMenu
Extend Pongal gift hampers to workers in unorganised sector this year too: CITU

January 03, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) has urged the State government to extend the Pongal gift hampers to workers in unorganised sector this year too as was done last year also. demonstrated in front of the Labour Welfare Board offices in Salem and Namakkal, urging various demands.

Staging a demonstration pressing for charter of demands in front of the Labour Welfare Board offices in Salem and Namakkal on Tuesday, CITU district secretary A. Govindan said that in the name of verifying, there is an attempt to reduce the number of pensioners of the Unorganized Workers Welfare Board. The members, who have reached 60 years of age, are receiving pension. But many members did not receive pension for nearly seven to eight months. Petitions seeking financial assistance for education and marriage are pending for more than three years.

In Namakkal, the demonstration was led by its district president Velusamy.

