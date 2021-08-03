Extend MGNREGS works to town panchayats: CPI

Erode

03 August 2021 22:23 IST

Communist Party of India (CPI) has urged the Central and State governments to extend works under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) to town panchayats so that livelihood of many families is ensured.

A resolution in this connection was passed at the party’s meeting held at Moolakinaru in Ariyappampalayam panchayat. They said that the population of their panchayat is over 15,706 and most of them depend on farm activities. Since their income is not stable and permanent, they wanted jobs under the scheme which is currently executed only in village panchayats and not in municipalities and town panchayats. “Extending the scheme to town panchayats will ensure regular income to the farmers and others”, the resolution said.

Another resolution demanded a primary health centre at Periyur as people have to travel five km to reach the nearest medical facility. A resolution called for establishing an anganwadi centre at Alagiri Colony as there are over 30 children in the area.

