Expression of interest invited from NGOs to run residential schools for out-of-school children in Shoolagiri, Kelamangalam

April 05, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

The district administration has invited expression of interest from non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to run two residential schools for out-of-school girls and boys in Shoolagiri and Kelamangalam blocks.

The Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya in Shoolagiri block is for girls under 14 years of age and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Vidyalaya in Kelamangalam block is for boys under 14 years of age.

The NGOs must fulfill the following conditions for application — the organisation must have not less than three years experience in the education of out-of-school children; must be registered under the Societies Act/Trusts Act; must not have been blacklisted by the Union government; must have secured exemption under 80G or 12 AA; must have been audited for the last 3 years; must have filed tax returns for the last three years; must not have come under scanner over any complaints. The applying NGOs must have registered with https://ngodarpan.gov.in

Further details may be ascertained on 9788858720; 9865197960.

