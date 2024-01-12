ADVERTISEMENT

Express trains augmented by additional coaches for festival rush 

January 12, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Southern Railway has announced attachment of additional coaches to trains to cater to extra rush of passengers during the festive season.

Accordingly, Coimbatore – Mayiladuthurai Jan Shatabdi Express (No.12084) will be augmented by one chair car coach on January 14 and 17.

Mayiladuthurai – Coimbatore Jan Shatabdi Express (No.12083) will be augmented by one chair car coach on the same days.

Erode – Chennai Central Yercaud Express (No.22650) will be augmented by one sleeper class coach on January 16 and 18. Chennai Central – Erode Yercaud Express (No.22649) will be augmented by one sleeper class coach on January 17 and 19.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore – Mannargudi Chemmozhi Express (No.16616) will be augmented by one sleeper class coach on January 13, 15 and 17. Mannargudi – Coimbatore Chemmozhi Express (No.16615) will be augmented by one sleeper class coach on January 13, 15 and 17.

Coimbatore – Nagercoil Express (No.22668) will be augmented by one sleeper class coach on January 12, 14 and 16. Nagercoil – Coimbatore Express (No.22667) will be augmented by one sleeper class coach on January 13, 15 and 17.

Chennai Central – Coimbatore Shatabdi Express (No.12243) will be augmented by one AC chair car coach on January 13. Coimbatore – Chennai Central Shatabdi Express (No.12244) will be augmented by one AC chair car coach on January 13, a press release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US