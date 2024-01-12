Express trains augmented by additional coaches for festival rush 

January 12, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Southern Railway has announced attachment of additional coaches to trains to cater to extra rush of passengers during the festive season.

Accordingly, Coimbatore – Mayiladuthurai Jan Shatabdi Express (No.12084) will be augmented by one chair car coach on January 14 and 17.

Mayiladuthurai – Coimbatore Jan Shatabdi Express (No.12083) will be augmented by one chair car coach on the same days.

Erode – Chennai Central Yercaud Express (No.22650) will be augmented by one sleeper class coach on January 16 and 18. Chennai Central – Erode Yercaud Express (No.22649) will be augmented by one sleeper class coach on January 17 and 19.

Coimbatore – Mannargudi Chemmozhi Express (No.16616) will be augmented by one sleeper class coach on January 13, 15 and 17. Mannargudi – Coimbatore Chemmozhi Express (No.16615) will be augmented by one sleeper class coach on January 13, 15 and 17.

Coimbatore – Nagercoil Express (No.22668) will be augmented by one sleeper class coach on January 12, 14 and 16. Nagercoil – Coimbatore Express (No.22667) will be augmented by one sleeper class coach on January 13, 15 and 17.

Chennai Central – Coimbatore Shatabdi Express (No.12243) will be augmented by one AC chair car coach on January 13. Coimbatore – Chennai Central Shatabdi Express (No.12244) will be augmented by one AC chair car coach on January 13, a press release said.