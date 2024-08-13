Namakkal sees drastic drop in egg exports

Egg exports from Namakkal district, which saw a surge at the beginning of this year, have drastically declined, affecting retail egg prices.

Namakkal district produces around six crore eggs daily from over 1,500 poultry farms. These eggs are distributed to Kerala, northern states, the noon meal scheme, and various parts of Tamil Nadu. Additionally, eggs are exported to countries such as Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Oman, Qatar, Dubai, Muscat, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Although exports were strong at the start of 2024, they have since plummeted.

According to data from the National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC) in Namakkal, 11.47 crore eggs were exported in January. This figure dropped to 11.28 crore in February, 9.30 crore in March, 7.69 crore in April, 3.20 crore in May, 2.64 crore in June, and 1.88 crore in July. Consequently, retail egg prices have remained between ₹4.30 and ₹4.50 in recent days.

P.V. Senthil, Secretary of the Livestock and Agri-Farmers Trade Association, stated that Namakkal’s main export markets were Sri Lanka and Malaysia. However, these countries have increased their own egg production and are no longer purchasing Indian eggs. The rising cost of egg production, due to higher fodder prices, has made it difficult to compete in the international market. Previously, 100 containers of eggs were sent to Oman, but Oman is now promoting domestic production, leading to a significant reduction in egg exports. Mr Senthil noted that if Namakkal is declared an avian influenza disease-free zone, there could be an opportunity to boost egg exports again.

