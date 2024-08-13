GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Namakkal sees drastic drop in egg exports

Updated - August 13, 2024 06:20 pm IST

Published - August 13, 2024 06:08 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau
Eggs were collected at a poultry farm in Namakkal District in Tamil Nadu.

Eggs were collected at a poultry farm in Namakkal District in Tamil Nadu. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Egg exports from Namakkal district, which saw a surge at the beginning of this year, have drastically declined, affecting retail egg prices.

Namakkal district produces around six crore eggs daily from over 1,500 poultry farms. These eggs are distributed to Kerala, northern states, the noon meal scheme, and various parts of Tamil Nadu. Additionally, eggs are exported to countries such as Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Oman, Qatar, Dubai, Muscat, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Although exports were strong at the start of 2024, they have since plummeted.

According to data from the National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC) in Namakkal, 11.47 crore eggs were exported in January. This figure dropped to 11.28 crore in February, 9.30 crore in March, 7.69 crore in April, 3.20 crore in May, 2.64 crore in June, and 1.88 crore in July. Consequently, retail egg prices have remained between ₹4.30 and ₹4.50 in recent days.

P.V. Senthil, Secretary of the Livestock and Agri-Farmers Trade Association, stated that Namakkal’s main export markets were Sri Lanka and Malaysia. However, these countries have increased their own egg production and are no longer purchasing Indian eggs. The rising cost of egg production, due to higher fodder prices, has made it difficult to compete in the international market. Previously, 100 containers of eggs were sent to Oman, but Oman is now promoting domestic production, leading to a significant reduction in egg exports. Mr Senthil noted that if Namakkal is declared an avian influenza disease-free zone, there could be an opportunity to boost egg exports again.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.