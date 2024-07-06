GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Exports from India to Belgium on the rise: Belgium Ambassador to India

Ambassador Didier Vanderhasselt was speaking at the inaugural of a Global Capability Centre in Coimbatore, as per a press release

Published - July 06, 2024 02:20 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Exports from India to Belgium are on the rise, said Didier Vanderhasselt, Ambassador of Belgium to India, in Coimbatore recently.

Speaking at the inaugural of Colruyt Group’s Global Capability Centre (GCC), Mr. Vanderhasselt said that Belgium has a lot of small and medium-scale enterprises and many of them are family-owned. They are internationally active too, and some of them have a presence in India. The political relationship between the two countries is sound, and good and on the economic front with Belgium being India’s second-biggest trade partner in the European Union, he said.

A press release from the Belgium-based group said it has a GCC in Hyderabad and has opened one more in Coimbatore.

Hari Subramanian, Managing Director of Colruyt Group India, said in the release, “The opening of our new office in Coimbatore is of strategic importance as this augments our ambition to continuously add value to our Group’s strategic initiatives with a focus on digital enablement and transformation.”

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Coimbatore / exports

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.