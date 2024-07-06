Exports from India to Belgium on the rise: Belgium Ambassador to India

Exports from India to Belgium are on the rise, said Didier Vanderhasselt, Ambassador of Belgium to India, in Coimbatore recently.

Speaking at the inaugural of Colruyt Group’s Global Capability Centre (GCC), Mr. Vanderhasselt said that Belgium has a lot of small and medium-scale enterprises and many of them are family-owned. They are internationally active too, and some of them have a presence in India. The political relationship between the two countries is sound, and good and on the economic front with Belgium being India’s second-biggest trade partner in the European Union, he said.

A press release from the Belgium-based group said it has a GCC in Hyderabad and has opened one more in Coimbatore.

Hari Subramanian, Managing Director of Colruyt Group India, said in the release, “The opening of our new office in Coimbatore is of strategic importance as this augments our ambition to continuously add value to our Group’s strategic initiatives with a focus on digital enablement and transformation.”