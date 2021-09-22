Exporters welcome T.N. export policy

Coimbatore

22 September 2021 23:42 IST

Garment exporters in the State have welcomed the Tamilnadu Export Promotion policy announced by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday.

Chairman of Apparel Export Promotion Council and Federation of Indian Exporters’ Association A. Sakthivel said that setting up of warehouses for cotton in the State and constituting an export development committee would benefit exporters in the State.

Raja M. Shanmugham, president of Tiruppur Exporters’ Association, said he was confident the policy would help the State achieve $ 100 billion by 2030 from the current $ 30.53 billion. Textile and related products currently contributed $ 7.38 billion to the total export earnings in the State. This included $ 4 billion from Tiruppur.

Advertising

Advertising

The schemes announced by the State government on Wednesday would benefit the knitwear units in Tiruppur. Strengthening of export related common infrastructure projects in the export hubs and reimbursement of 25% of the project cost, subject to a ceiling of ₹ 10 crore for each hub would also be beneficial to Tiruppur cluster, he said.