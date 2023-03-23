Exporters urged to take credit risk insurance

March 23, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The ECGC (formerly known as Export Credit Guarantee Corporation) wants to partner with exporters to help them expand their businesses, said M. Senthilnathan, its Chairman and Managing Director.

Speaking at a felicitation and interactive meeting, organised recently at Tiruppur by Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) and Tiruppur Exporters Association (TEA), Mr. Senthilnathan, urged the exporters to take credit risk insurance cover for all their exports to overcome emerging trade risks.

The exporters would spend 0.3 % or so for the cover and this was business cost similar to raw material and employee costs. It had to be built into the cost of the product. In foreign countries, sellers took credit risk cover even for government to government transactions. He urged the exporters to pay the premium before the shipment, intimate the ECGC if payments were delayed for more than 30 days, and file claims on time.

A. Sakthivel, president of FIEO, said that given the current geo-political situation, there was a need to review buyers’ credit to take care of potential risk mitigation. Credit insurance coverage for exports from Tiruppur was relatively less. Coverage of risk by ECGC was less than 25 % of India’s exports and efforts were needed to increase it to 50 %.

According to K M Subramanian, TEA president, the exporters should work closely with ECGC to expand their business. He said the ECGC had sanctioned ₹2 crore for a cancer hospital in Tiruppur.

Over 100 exporters participated in the meeting.