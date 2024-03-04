GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Exporters urged to study FTAs and benefit from the opportunities

March 04, 2024 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Vipul Bansal (second right), joint secretary, Department of Commerce, presenting the EEPC India Quality Awards at the International Engineering Sourcing Show organised in Coimbatore city on March 4, 2024. Archana Patnaik (second left), MSME Secretary, Tamil Nadu, is also in the picture.

Vipul Bansal (second right), joint secretary, Department of Commerce, presenting the EEPC India Quality Awards at the International Engineering Sourcing Show organised in Coimbatore city on March 4, 2024. Archana Patnaik (second left), MSME Secretary, Tamil Nadu, is also in the picture. | Photo Credit: Siva Saravanan_ S

Exporters should study the free trade agreement draft documents that the government is working on so that they can leverage the opportunities that will come from the agreements, said Vipul Bansal, joint secretary, Department of Commerce, in Coimbatore on Monday.

Speaking at the inaugural of a three-day International Engineering Sourcing Show, organised by the EEPC India, he said that in the last one year, the Union government signed two free trade agreements and is working on four more. It shares the drafts of the agreements with the export promotion councils. All the exporters should go through these documents to know the details and leverage on the opportunities that will emerge from these agreements.

Events such as the Engineering Sourcing Show should scale up to become global platforms, where a participant from any country can showcase products, he said.

According to Archana Patnaik, secretary of the Department of MSMEs, Government of Tamil Nadu, the State has 35 % share in the production of automobile and auto components in the country. This shows the vibrancy of the entrepreneurship in the State in this sector. The State government has constituted a task force to promote the electric vehicle sector and supports organisations such as the Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (CODISSIA) with its export promotion fund.

It has also supported 70 MSMEs set up stalls at the Engineering Sourcing Show through Fame TN, she said.

Arun Kumar Garodia, chairman of EEPC India, said the sourcing show has 300 exhibitors showcasing products in five major categories, 150 new products, and 400 buyers from different countries. The theme of the event was smart sustainable engineering.

The EEPC India Quality Awards were distributed and EEPC India Green Awards were launched. A publication on sustainable future and smart engineering was released at the event.

Several parallel sessions will be organised on the three days.

Related Topics

manufacturing and engineering / exports

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.