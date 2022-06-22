Exporters meeting in Hosur on June 24

The District Industries Centre will organise a Stakeholders Consultation Meet of exporters at Hotel Claresta here on June 24. District Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy will preside over the meeting.

The meeting is in pursuant of the proposal by the Union government to set up District Export Centres in select districts of the country.

A district export centre is proposed to be set up under the aegis of the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) in 75 districts selected for the purpose.

According to the administration, the consultation meeting will witness the participation of elected Parliamentary and State Assembly representatives, members of Directorate General of Foreign Trade, Export Promotion Board members, Lead District Bank, Goods and Services Tax officials among others.

The consultation will seek comments on the recommendations proposed by the Export Promotion Board, and deliberate on the suggestions . Therefore, exporters are called upon to table their suggestions and comments at the consultation to help augment the district’ s export potential, a press release said.