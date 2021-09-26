Exporters’ meet held

Exports from Salem district which got affected due to COVID-19 pandemic is slowly improving. Salem has great potential for export business as it is strategically located, District Collector S. Karmegham has said.

The Collector inaugurated the Exporters’ Conclave organised by the Director General of Foreign Trade Office in coordination with the District Industries Centre. Officials from DIC, K. Mariappan, president of Tamil Nadu Small Tiny Industries Association and industry experts took part in the event. The Collector issued cheques for subsidies under various schemes to entrepreneurs.

Mr. Karmegham said that sago starch, coir products, silver anklets, textiles, PVC products and steel products form the major industries in the district and there were over 22,256 MSME units in the district. He added that there were 15 industrial co-operative societies functioning in the district, seven industrial parks and works were on to set up a park near Pethanaickenpalayam. He said that two food parks would also be set up in the district.

Mr. Karmegham said that instant coffee, iron and alloy steel bars and rods, and semi-finished products from iron or non-alloy steel are the major products exported from the district. Exports totalling ₹244.32 crore was recorded in the district in September 2020 and following the pandemic, it was ₹223.85 crore during March 2021.

Mr. Mariappan said that the industry body would extend all support for development of trade and improving exports in the district.