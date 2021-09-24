Exporters’ meet held in districts

Exporters’ Conclave was held at three districts on Friday to explore the export potential.

In Krishnagiri, District Collector V. Jayachandra Banu Reddy inaugurated the event organised by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the District Industries Centre. The conclave was organised on the theme ‘India’s Rising Export Potential in Global Market.’

Addressing the event, Mr. Reddy said that the district holds a huge potential for export. Between September 2020 – March 2021, the district had exported goods worth ₹1,242 crore, including cut flowers, motorcycles, three-wheelers, granite, pharmaceutical goods and spare parts.

He said that 15-16% of total exports from Tamil Nadu was from Krishnagiri district. The district stands second in the State in terms of export. Mr. Reddy along with senior officials visited the stalls set up as part of the conclave.

In Dharmapuri, District Collector S. Divyadarshini inaugurated the conclave held at the Collectorate.

Addressing the event, Ms. Divyadarshini said that the district had huge potential for export of agri and agro-based products, plastic goods, engineering products and other items.

She added that land acquisition works were progressing for setting up a State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) complex in the district and it would come up along the Salem-Krishnagiri National Highway. She advised business owners to ensure quality in production and to carry out attractive marketing for their products. The Collector distributed cheques to the tune of ₹2.91 crore to 12 beneficiaries for setting up businesses.

In Namakkal, District Collector Shreya P. Singh launched the programme and said that manufacturers should make use of the conclave to know about export guidelines and become exporters. She added that between September 2020 and March 2021, goods worth ₹572.21 crore were exported from the district.