Exporters in Coimbatore welcome budget announcements

Exporters here have said the thrust on developing infrastructure to boost exports from the State is a welcome measure.

A. Sakthivel, president of Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), said various welfare measures announced in the State Budget were futuristic in vision. It aimed at achieving $ 100 billion exports from the State by 2030.

The Budget would help create job opportunities by attracting new investments and encouraging existing entrepreneurs. A sperate policy to strengthen leather and footwear industry in the State would boost exports and lead to more job creation in that sector. By focusing on transit-oriented development (TOD) in certain corridors, the State was aiming world class infrastructure, he said.

President of Tiruppur Exporters Association, Raja M Shanmugham, said the inclusive and growth-oriented budget had an allocation of ₹100 crore for creating infrastructure for export cluster, including Tiruppur. It was a major requirement to enhance the export growth potential of the units in the State.

Launching of Mobile Information and Help Centres for migrant workers in Tiruppur would help gather details of the workers. Implementation of a special programme for skill development of youth to fulfill the requirement of industries would enhance productivity and quality at the industries.