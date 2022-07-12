Exporters in Coimbatore welcome announcement on Rupee payments

Exporters here have welcomed the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announcement on Monday allowing invoicing and payments for international trade in Indian Rupee. However, this may not give immediate benefit and to not all exporters, they say.

A. Sakthivel, president of Federation of Indian Export Organisations, said that exporters who are executing orders now cannot change the terms of agreement. However, for future agreements, they can negotiate with the buyer and see if payments can be received in the Rupee.

With the RBI announcement, final settlement to all countries, if approved by RBI, can be in Indian Rupee. “This move will pave the way for trading and settlement of Exim transactions in Indian Rupee.” This move is a recognition of the Indian Rupee as an international currency. The government should clarify on exports benefits for such exports in Rupee, which are now given only to export payments received in foreign currency, he said.

Siddhartha Rajagopal, Executive Director of Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council, said the announcement will benefit exporters and importers who have trade relations with countries such as Sri Lanka, Iran, or Russia. Indian exporters can make a beginning now to receive payments in Indian Rupee. It will strengthen the Rupee in the future. However, the exporters are waiting for clarity on export benefits that will be available for transactions in Indian Rupee.

According to President of Tiruppur Exporters’ Association Raja M. Shanmugham, the RBI announcement is a good move. However, only countries with which India has bilateral agreement will have Rupee in its reserves to make payments. Further, “The Indian Rupee is now vulnerable for depreciation. Hence, the buyer will be reluctant. The government should build confidence among exporters and importers that the Rupee is a stable currency,” he said.

Chairman of Southern India Mills’ Association Ravi Sam said the policy will encourage countries having substantial trade with India and having forex shortage to increase their trade with India. Though the real benefit could be reaped only after a considerable time, in the long run this will encourage several countries intending to trade in INR to opt for such trade. Several textile exporters are struggling to realise the money from certain countries ,including Russia and Sri Lanka that are currently facing economic crisis and sanctions. The RBI decision will help settle the exports/import payments and encourage cordial trade relationship with these countries.

An engineering exporter here said the announcement is not useful for all exporters. Companies that require foreign currency for their imports will not prefer Rupee payment for their exports. “One advantage in Rupee payment is that we do not spend on currency conversion,” he said.