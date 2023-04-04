ADVERTISEMENT

Export Promotion Council welcomes trade policy

April 04, 2023 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Synthetic and Rayon Textiles Export Promotion Council has said the Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) 2023 announced last week was pragmatic and progressive.

Bhadresh Dodhia, its chairman, said removal of the consignment-wise cap on e-commerce exports through courier of ₹ 5 lakh to ₹ 10 lakh would encourage a large number of textile exporters from the MSME sector to enter the e-commerce space. The FTP had introduced automatic and online approval of various permissions within one day.

“Henceforth, the issue of Advance Authorisations and EPCG Authorisations and their revalidations will be faster, which will make operation under these schemes smooth and simple for the textile exporters,” he said.

Further, the one time amnesty scheme announced under the FTP 2023 to address bonafide defaults will provide the much-needed relief to a large number of textile exporters who have been unable to fulfil their export obligations under the EPCG and Advance Authorisations because of the pandemic and slowdown in many of the western markets.

