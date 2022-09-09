Export control measures expected to bring down rice prices in T.N.

M Soundariya Preetha COIMBATORE
September 09, 2022 19:45 IST

The ban on export of broken rice and levy of 20% duty on export of rice, except par-boiled and basmati varieties, from September 9 is expected to bring down prices of rice in the domestic market, according to rice mill owners in the State.

K.P. Sakthivel, president of Tamil Nadu Rice Mill Owners’ Association, said paddy prices have increased in the last 10 days mainly because of higher exports from States such as Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

For paddy supplies from these States to Tamil Nadu, the prices went up ₹4 to ₹5 a kg, depending on the variety, he said. The restrictions on exports are expected to bring down the prices of rice in the domestic market, he said.

Secretary of the association M. Sivanandan said paddy harvested in November last year in Karnataka was available for ₹ 22 a kg and the price shot up to ₹ 32 a kg.

Similarly, the price of paddy harvested in Karnataka in April was available for Tamil Nadu mills at ₹ 25 a kg and now it is ₹ 30. Even at this price, availability was a problem. “With the export restrictions, we expect paddy prices to fall or at least come under control,” he said.

The 1,800 rice mills in operation in Tamil Nadu buy substantial quantity of fine variety paddy from other States to be processed and sold here. The paddy prices for these varieties saw spike in prices and shortage in availability for the last few days. The export control measures will benefit the local market, he said.

