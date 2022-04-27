Export awards

Kovai.co, a SaaS company based out of Coimbatore and the UK, has received the Export Excellence Award for 2019-2020 from the Madras Export Processing Zone, Special Economic Zone. A press release from the company said it got the award in the highest export by SEZ unit from IT/ITES industry category.

According to another press release, in an event held by the Institute of Indian Foundrymen in Kolkata recently, Peekay Steel Castings has won Export Excellence Award for 2021 in the category of large-scale steel casting manufacturers, Green Foundry of the Year Award for 2021, and Best Technical Paper of the Year Award 2021 for the technical paper published on “Predicting Tempering Cycle of LLC Casting Grade Steel” by B. Raha, Muthu and Adithya, senior management personnel of Peekay Steel Castings.

Meeting held

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India, Coimbatore chapter, and the Insolvency Professional Agency of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India organised a seminar on “Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code and its Emerging Scenario” here recently. The organisers also felicitated students who passed out of CMA Final Examination and presented awards to All India Rank Holders and top scorers in Coimbatore, a press release form the Institute of Cost Accountants of India said.