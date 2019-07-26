Expo to encourage fish consumption begins

National Fish Festival, a three-day event organised by the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB), was inaugurated in Sasthri Grounds here on Friday.

P. Mohana Sundaram, Additional Director (Marine), Directorate of Fisheries, Government of Tamil Nadu, inaugurated the festival.

The event will feature 16 stalls by government and private organisations to showcase various fish cuisines, according to G. Rathinaraj, Executive Director, NFDB.

“To encourage the consumption (of fish), we are conducting such festivals,” he said, noting that the event will also highlight the health benefits of consuming fish.

This is the first fish festival to be organised by NFDB in Tamil Nadu this year, Mr. Rathinaraj said.

“We are expecting around 10,000 to 12,000 visitors during the three days,” he said, noting that the entry is free of cost.

According to a press release, the festival will showcase traditional dishes of fish or shrimp, display and sales of live fish, value added fishery products, dry and frozen fish and shrimp items.

The festival will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.