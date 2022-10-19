Coimbatore

Expo on indigenous varieties of agricultural produce held at TNAU in Coimbatore

Farmers displayed indigenous varieties of seeds at an exhibition organised by Department of Agriculture in Coimbatore on Wednesday.

Farmers displayed indigenous varieties of seeds at an exhibition organised by Department of Agriculture in Coimbatore on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

The Agriculture Department organised here on Wednesday an exhibition and meeting on indigenous varieties of agricultural produce.  "The Genetic Diversity Fair” held on the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University premises had 20 stalls displaying and selling value added agricultural products, indigenous seed varieties of vegetables, pulses, and paddy, and millet products. Over 200 farmers attended a meeting on the indigenous varieties. Farmer Producer Organisation members sold millet-based value added products, honey, bottled tender coconut water, soup dip bags, etc. 

The event was organised under the ATMA (Agricultural Technology Management Agency) Scheme and similar events will be held in December and January, said an official of the Department.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 19, 2022 7:25:29 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/expo-on-indigenous-varieties-of-agricultural-produce-held-at-tnau-in-coimbatore/article66031830.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY