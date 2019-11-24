Expo of products made of coconut shells

The Government Museum here organised a two-day expo of products made out of coconut shells as part of Coimbatore Day celebrations on Saturday and Sunday.

According to Nelson, who has made the products, nearly 50 kinds of items that will be useful in daily life are on display. These include cups, fruit bowls, soap and mobile phone stands, ladles, and water jugs.

Mr. Nelson started making these products two years ago and initially made only ladles. The product range was increased gradually. With increasing awareness on eco-friendly products, there was a demand for these, he said.

The products were improved based on customer feedback, he added.

According to museum curator C. Sivakumar, the museum promotes works of artisans in Coimbatore as part of Coimbatore Day (November 24) celebrations every year. This year, it has identified Mr. Nelson of Thallai Handicrafts. He said that coconut shells were available in plenty in the district and these were environment-friendly products that were used in earlier days. If the response for the expo was good, it would be extended for a day, the curator added.